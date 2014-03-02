Game... set... Gordon - Tucson News Now

Game... set... Gordon

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Aaron Gordon, almost certainly playing his final home game of a one-and-done freshman season, scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds to help No. 3 Arizona clinch the Pac-12 regular-season title with a 79-66 victory over Stanford on Sunday night.

The Wildcats (27-2, 14-2), who won by just three at Stanford a month ago, completed an unbeaten home season in what also could have been the final McKale Center game for two other players: sophomore Nick Johnson and freshman Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

T.J. McConnell scored 14 points, Gabe York 12, Johnson 11 and Kaleb Tarczewski 10 for Arizona.

Josh Huestis matched his career high with 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Stanford (18-10, 9-7).

