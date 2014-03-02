Game... set... Gordon

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.

A's minor leaguer Casey Thomas dies unexpectedly at age 24 in Phoenix

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

D-backs offense comes up short in D.C.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Aaron Gordon, almost certainly playing his final home game of a one-and-done freshman season, scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds to help No. 3 Arizona clinch the Pac-12 regular-season title with a 79-66 victory over Stanford on Sunday night.

The Wildcats (27-2, 14-2), who won by just three at Stanford a month ago, completed an unbeaten home season in what also could have been the final McKale Center game for two other players: sophomore Nick Johnson and freshman Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

T.J. McConnell scored 14 points, Gabe York 12, Johnson 11 and Kaleb Tarczewski 10 for Arizona.

Josh Huestis matched his career high with 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Stanford (18-10, 9-7).

