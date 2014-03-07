Logano is Vegas frontrunner

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Joey Logano has won the pole for Sunday's NASCAR race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, turning a qualifying lap at a track-record 193.28 mph.

Logano will start on the front row next to Penske Ford teammate Brad Keselowski, who came in second Friday at 193.099.

The Penske drivers swept the top two spots for the second straight race, reversing their qualifying finish in Phoenix a week ago.

Logano and Keselowski are thriving in NASCAR's first three-round Friday session under the new knockout qualifying rules.

Clint Bowyer will start third alongside Austin Dillon in fourth. Jimmie Johnson is in fifth.

Most of the drivers surpassed the previous track speed record during qualifying. Bowyer says speed records will fall all season with the cars' new setups.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)