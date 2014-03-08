Ristic commits to UA - Tucson News Now

Ristic commits to UA

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Entering Saturday the Arizona Wildcats already had a top ten recruiting class to usher in next year. Expect that to change... for the better.

Around noon Dusan Ristic, a seven foot 250lb center from Serbia who played last year in the US at the Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, pledged his allegiance to Sean Miller.

Miller had already received commitments from the no. 7 overall recruit and 5 star forawrd Stanley Johnson as well as the no. 37 ranked recruit Craig Victor.

Arizona's size and depth gets a huge boost from this latest addition. Draft Express had Ristic previously listed as a potential 1st round NBA pick.

