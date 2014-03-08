Nelson sinks Sun Devils in finale

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Roberto Nelson scored six of his 15 points in overtime, including the go-ahead free throw with 2:50 remaining, to pace Oregon State to a 78-76 victory over Arizona State Saturday.

Jermaine Marshall's 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds to play in regulation time capped Arizona State's comeback from a 14-point deficit in the second half and forced overtime with the score tied at 67.

The Beavers (16-14, 8-10 Pac-12) earned a split of the two-game season series with ASU and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Sun Devils (21-10, 10-8) that had stretched over four seasons.

Jahii Carson led ASU with 24 points and Jonathan Gilling added 20 for the Sun Devils, who shot 41 percent (25 of 61) to Oregon State's 47.5 percent (28 of 59) and missed an opportunity to lock up the No. 3 seed for next week's conference tournament in Las Vegas.

