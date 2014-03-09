SB: Cats sizzle through So Cal

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

FULLERTON, Calif. – No. 7 Arizona softball completed its participation at the Judi Garman Classic by defeating San Jose State 8-1 Sunday at Anderson Family Field.

Hallie Wilson went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, including an RBI triple in the fourth inning.

Nancy Bowling (6-0) earned the win in the circle for the seventh-ranked Cats. The sophomore pitched five innings and allowed one run on four hits. Bowling struck out four and did not walk a batter. She was relieved in the sixth by Estela Piñon, who did not allow a run in two innings of two-hit ball. The senior walked one and struck out one in the outing.

UA (23-3) plated its eight runs on nine hits. In addition to Wilson's two-hit day, Chelsea Suitos and Katiyana Mauga each had multi-hit outings.

Kelsey Rodriguez singled in Hallie Wilson to get the Cats on the board in the first before Chelsea Goodacre's sacrifice fly drove in her 40th run of the year to give Arizona a 2-0 lead after one.

UA doubled its lead in the second with another two-spot. Katiyana Mauga led off the frame with a single and moved into scoring position on a Lauren Young sac bunt. Courtney Rodriguez would follow with an RBI double before Wilson singled her home to make it 4-0 Cats after two.

In the fourth, the Cats had just a runner at first with two out before mounting a two-out rally that scored four runs. Wilson began the scoring with a triple to left center, her third triple of the week. Suitos singled in a run before Kellie Fox's triple to right-center scored Suitos. While attempting to throw out Fox at third, the ball skipped into the Arizona dugout, granting Fox home plate and extending Arizona's lead to 8-0.

San Jose State (11-11) came to the plate needing a run in the top of the fifth to extend the game and did just that, plating a run on three hits, the final of which, a Michelle Cox bunt single, came with two out.

Neither team would scratch a run across the remainder of the game.

Arizona begins Pac-12 play next week when it heads to Westwood, Calif., to take on UCLA March 14-17. All three games will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

