Brad is back

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Brad Keselowski surged ahead on the final lap when Dale Earnhardt Jr. ran out of fuel, claiming a dramatic victory Sunday in the NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Keselowski swept a weekend's races for the first time in his career with his first Cup victory at Las Vegas. He also won Saturday's Nationwide Series race.

Keselowski capitalized when Earnhardt's fuel gamble failed. The 2012 Sprint Cup champion earned a spot in the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship after missing it entirely last season.

Earnhardt was just a few ounces of fuel shy of earning his second victory in three races to start the season. He also finished second last week at Phoenix.

Paul Menard finished third in front of Keselowski's teammate, pole-sitter Joey Logano. Carl Edwards was fifth.

