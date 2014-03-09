Single elimination season - Tucson News Now

Single elimination season

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Here is the full schedule for the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament this week at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Wednesday, March 12

Noon: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 9 Washington, Pac-12 Network

2:30 p.m.: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 USC, Pac-12 Network

6 p.m.: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 Oregon State, Pac-12 Network

8:30 p.m.: No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 11 Washington State, Pac-12 Network

Thursday, March 13

Noon: No. 1 Arizona vs. Utah-Washington winner, Pac-12 Network

2:30 p.m.: No. 4 Cal vs. Colorado-USC winner, Pac-12 Network

6 p.m.: No. 2 UCLA vs. Oregon-Oregon State winner, Pac-12 Network

8:30 p.m.: No. 3 Arizona State vs. Stanford-Washington State, Fox Sports 1

Friday, March 14

6 p.m.: Arizona-UCLA/Washington winner vs. Cal-Colorado/USC winner, Pac-12 Network

8:30 p.m.: UCLA-Oregon/Oregon State winner vs. Arizona State-Stanford/Washington State winner, Fox Sports 1

Saturday, March 15

3 p.m.: Semifinal winners, Fox Sports 1

