Single elimination season

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

D-backs offense comes up short in D.C.

Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.

A's minor leaguer Casey Thomas dies unexpectedly at age 24 in Phoenix

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.