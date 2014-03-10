Splash Brothers outshine Suns

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry overcame a strained right quad to finish with 18 points and nine assists, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Phoenix Suns 113-107 on Sunday night for their fourth straight win.

David Lee had 26 points and nine rebounds and Klay Thompson scored 22 points for the Warriors, who built an 18-point lead early in the fourth quarter before the Suns surged back.

Gerald Green had 25 points and six rebounds, and Goran Dragic added 24 points and six assists for the Suns, who dropped into a tie with Memphis for eighth place in the crowded Western Conference standings.

Golden State is 9-2 since the All-Star break and a season-high 16 games over .500. The Warriors are two games ahead of Dallas for sixth in the West.

