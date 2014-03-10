Cardinals vet says goodbye

PHOENIX (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation has confirmed that the Arizona Cardinals will release guard Daryn Colledge on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because Colledge's release cannot be official until then.

Colledge, who started every game in his three seasons with the Cardinals, already had tweeted a goodbye to Cardinals fans, then confirmed to The Arizona Republic that he was leaving the team. He has not missed a game in his eight NFL seasons, even playing with a fractured leg last year.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.