Padres with Tucson ties tee off

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Eric Stults had his best outing of spring training, allowing one run over five innings, and Nick Hundley homered in the San Diego Padres' 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Stults allowed three hits and struck out four.

Stults has proven to be a solid pickup for the Padres after he was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox during 2012. He posted an 8-3 record and a 2.92 ERA in 18 games with the Padres in 2012 and went 11-13 with a 3.93 ERA in 2013.

Los Angeles starter Tyler Skaggs made his third spring start and allowed three runs and eight hits with four strikeouts.

Hundley hit his second homer of the spring off Skaggs in the second, a solo shot.

Hundley and Ryan Jackson had RBI singles in the fourth off Skaggs.

Jedd Gyorko hit his second spring homer off Los Angeles' Fernando Salas in the fifth.

