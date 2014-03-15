Dbacks all stars headline Saturday

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and an RBI double to back Patrick Corbin's solid tuneup for opening day in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 4-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

Corbin struck out seven and walked none in 6 1-3 innings, his final outing before starting the season opener next Saturday in Australia against Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The left-hander limited Cleveland to two runs - none earned - on 10 hits.

Goldschmidt, who won the NL Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards at first base last season, homered for the first time this spring when he connected off Frank Herrmann in the first inning. Martin Prado followed with his first home run of the spring, and Goldschmidt added a run-scoring double off Vinnie Pestano in the third.

Herrmann pitched in his second game since elbow reconstruction sidelined him for nearly a year. The reliever didn't finish the first inning.

The Indians designated this a bullpen day, using seven pitchers.

Mike Aviles went 3 for 3 with an RBI double for Cleveland.

