Corbin likely done for the year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Patrick Corbin says he has a partially torn ligament in his left elbow that may require season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Corbin says he is getting a second opinion with noted surgeon Dr. James Andrews before deciding whether to try to rehab the injury or have surgery.

He says he has a partial tear in the ulnar collateral ligament.

Corbin had been designated the team's opening day starter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Australia, but left Saturday's game against Cleveland in the seventh inning with forearm stiffness.

He was 14-8 and made the All-Star team as a rookie last season.

Manager Kirk Gibson says left-hander Wade Miley will start Saturday's opener.

