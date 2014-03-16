Green with the clutch gene in Canada

TORONTO (AP) - Markieff Morris had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Gerald Green scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Toronto Raptors 121-113 on Sunday for their second straight victory.

Goran Dragic scored 19 points, Eric Bledsoe had 14 and P.J. Tucker 11 for the Suns, who had lost three of four before winning 87-80 at Boston on Friday.

Bench scoring was a big edge for Phoenix, whose reserves outscored Toronto's 59-11.

Kyle Lowry had 28 points and 13 assists, and Terrence Ross scored 22 points as Toronto lost at home for the first time since a triple-overtime defeat to Washington on Feb. 27, snapping a four-game winning streak at Air Canada Centre.

