No. 1 in the West

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Arizona Wildcats have earned the No. 1 seed in the West region of the NCAA tournament despite losing to UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament final and will play Big Sky champion Weber State on Friday at 11:10am Tucson time.

The game will be at Viejas Arena, where Arizona beat San Diego State 69-60 on Nov. 14.

Arizona (30-4) held the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press poll for eight straight weeks before losing at California on Feb. 1.

The Wildcats are led by Nick Johnson (16.2 points) and Aaron Gordon (12.1 points, 7.8 rebounds).

Led by Kyle Tresnak's 27 points, Weber State (19-11) beat North Dakota 88-67 on Saturday for the Big Sky tournament championship and its first NCAA berth since 2007.

