Wildcats prep for title run

TUCSON, Ariz. – Following a solid regular season and a strong Pac-12 Championships, the Arizona women's swim team will close out the 2013-14 season with the NCAA Championships beginning on Thursday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Wildcats have eight members of the squad competing at the NCAA Championships with 26 career All-America honors between them. Among those is 20-time All-American Margo Geer, who is the defending NCAA champion in the 50 free and 100 free.

Arizona earned a Pac-12 Championship in the 200 free relay as Geer, Bonnie Brandon, Alana Pazevic and Grace Finnegan won the title with a strong time of 1:27.76. All four have qualified for NCAAs. The time currently stands as the second fastest in the country.

Brandon is qualified in the 500 free, 200 free and 200 back, while Pazevic and Finnegan will compete in the 100 free. She competed in her first NCAA Championship last season as a freshman and earned two All-America honors with a fourth-place finish in the 500 free and was part of the second-place 800 free relay team. Earlier this season, Brandon broke her own school record in the 200 back with a time of 1:50.70 at the Texas Invite.

The Wildcats will also be represented by Ashley Evans (100 fly, 200 fly), Tjasa Oder (1650 free), Eve Sarris (100 breast) and Emma Schoettmer (100 breast, 200 breast).

