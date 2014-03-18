Bone is dismissed

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State has fired men's basketball coach Ken Bone after five seasons during which he was unable to sustain the success of his predecessor Tony Bennett.

Washington State athletic director Bill Moos announced the firing Tuesday. Bone was 80-86 in five seasons at Washington State and just 29-61 in the Pac-12. He failed to reach the NCAA tournament during his tenure on the Palouse, and was not able to sustain the success the program had under Bennett, who left after the 2009 season to take the top job at Virginia.

Bone had taken Portland State to the NCAA tournament the two previous seasons, a goal he was never able to achieve with the Cougars.

Bone was in the fifth year of a seven-year contract.

