Devils are dancing again

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009 and is hoping for a reset after limping to the finish of the regular season.

The Sun Devils won 23 games and tied for third in the Pac-12, but lost five of their final seven games, including three straight.

The last one, to Stanford in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament, made for some tense moments on Selection Sunday.

Arizona State managed to get in, as the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region, and will face Texas on Thursday in Milwaukee.

After that, the region doesn't get any easier if they move on, with Wichita State, Michigan, Duke and Louisville on that side of the bracket.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.