Cason to Carolina

The Panthers announced they've signed cornerback Antoine Cason to a one-year contract and wide receiver Tiquan Underwood to a two-year deal.

Financial terms were not released Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Cason is a six-year NFL veteran who played for Panthers coach Ron Rivera in San Diego when Rivera was the Chargers defensive coordinator.

Cason has played in 80 games with 49 career starts and is a potential replacement for starting cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, who signed this offseason as a free agent with Minnesota.

Underwood spent the last two seasons with Tampa Bay, starting 10 games. He caught 24 passes last season for 440 yards and four touchdowns. Underwood averaged 40 yards per touchdown reception, and is a potential big play threat to replace Ted Ginn Jr.

