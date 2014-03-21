Cason to Carolina

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.

Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.

A's minor leaguer Casey Thomas dies unexpectedly at age 24 in Phoenix

A's minor leaguer Casey Thomas dies unexpectedly at age 24 in Phoenix

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

D-backs offense comes up short in D.C.

D-backs offense comes up short in D.C.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

The Panthers announced they've signed cornerback Antoine Cason to a one-year contract and wide receiver Tiquan Underwood to a two-year deal.

Financial terms were not released Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Cason is a six-year NFL veteran who played for Panthers coach Ron Rivera in San Diego when Rivera was the Chargers defensive coordinator.

Cason has played in 80 games with 49 career starts and is a potential replacement for starting cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, who signed this offseason as a free agent with Minnesota.

Underwood spent the last two seasons with Tampa Bay, starting 10 games. He caught 24 passes last season for 440 yards and four touchdowns. Underwood averaged 40 yards per touchdown reception, and is a potential big play threat to replace Ted Ginn Jr.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)