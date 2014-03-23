Keef leads comeback

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Markieff Morris scored 25 points off the bench to lead the Phoenix Suns to their biggest comeback of the season, a 127-120 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Phoenix trailed by 22 in the first half but shot a season-high 57 percent from the floor to overcome Kevin Love 36 points and 14 rebounds. Love fell an assist short of a triple double and committed a crucial turnover in the final minute.

With the game tied at 118, Love lost the ball in the paint and Eric Bledsoe made a fast-break layup.

Gerald Green, Bledsoe and P.J. Tucker each hit a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to help the Suns pull within a half game of eighth-place Memphis in the Western Conference.

