Suns streaking into 8 spot

ATLANTA (AP) - Eric Bledsoe scored 20 points to lead five Phoenix players in double figures and the Suns won their fourth in a row, beating the Atlanta Hawks 102-95 on Monday night to pull even with Dallas for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Suns buried the Hawks from 3-point range, knocking down 12-of-24 beyond the arc. Bledsoe made all three of his long-range attempts, while Channing Frye was 4-of-9 to account for the bulk of his 18 points. Goran Dragic had 19 points, Markieff Morris 17 and Gerald Green 13.

Atlanta, trying to hold the eighth spot in the East, lost its third in a row after a season-high five-game winning streak. Paul Millsap and DeMarre Carroll led the Hawks with 19 points apiece.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.