Fisher's friendship with Lute

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - They both started out as high school basketball coaches, they are both tournament tested, and both have won a national title, but only is still on the sidelines. Former Arizona coach Lute Olson met San Digo St. head coach Steve Fisher almost 35 years ago and their relationchip has grown both on and off the court.

While Fisher remains one win away from an Elite 8 appearance, Olson now watches from the stands. With his former team taking on one of his close friends, the Wildcats and Aztecs Sweet 16 matchup is one that carries a unique and intriguing level of excitement for the Wildcat legend.

KOLD Sports Anchor Dave Cooney sat down with Olson at his home Monday to get to know the other hall of famer a little better and break down the matchups we'll see Thursday.

