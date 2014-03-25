Fisher's friendship with Lute

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - They both started out as high school basketball coaches, they are both tournament tested, and both have won a national title, but only is still on the sidelines. Former Arizona coach Lute Olson met San Digo St. head coach Steve Fisher almost 35 years ago and their relationchip has grown both on and off the court.

While Fisher remains one win away from an Elite 8 appearance, Olson now watches from the stands. With his former team taking on one of his close friends, the Wildcats and Aztecs Sweet 16 matchup is one that carries a unique and intriguing level of excitement for the Wildcat legend.

KOLD Sports Anchor Dave Cooney sat down with Olson at his home Monday to get to know the other hall of famer a little better and break down the matchups we'll see Thursday.

Copyright 2104 Tucson News Now All rights reserved