Fisher's friendship with Lute

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.
Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.
Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.
Danielle O'Toole threw a one-hit shutout and Jessie Harper hit two homers, including a grand slam in an 8-0 win for UA over ASU.
Arizona (+57) finishes 9th at the Pac-12 Tournament and losses the Territorial Cup Series point to Arizona State (+42).
Stanford won all three games against Arizona by a combined four runs.
Giselle Suarez struck out seven in evening the Territorial Cup series for Arizona State.
The UA men won the meet 102-94 while the women just missed a victory, losing 97.5-93.5.
After so many years of trying to beat the Arizona Wildcats, Lorenzo Romar has joined them.
ESPN is reporting that junior Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, has committed to the University of Arizona.
The former UW Huskies bench boss is a three-time Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year.
Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier will reportedly return to school for his junior year.
Arizona Wildcats freshman guard Rawle Alkins said he will declare for the NBA Draft, but not sign with an agent.
