Craig Reck

Hello! And welcome to a page all about me.

You won't find any newsworthy info in here like the stories I cover - or even as much entertainment as my Facebook or Twitter pages provide - but you're here anyway so I'll try to make it worth your visit.

Southern Arizona has won me over! People thought I was silly to leave the beaches of the Carolina coast but I am so happy to be here. The friendly people and the diverse culture just can't be beat!

My time at WECT News in Wilmington, North Carolina, flew by because I enjoyed it so much. It's where I put the basics of my education from Ohio University into action. It's also where I met some incredible people who are still in my life, including my wonderful fiancee.

But there's just something about the Tucson area that makes me want to be outside and go on adventures.

Those adventures began in March 2014 and haven't slowed down since. Outdoor favorites include hikes, baseball and the occasional attempt at jogging.

There's no better way to beat the heat than boardgames! I am an absolute fanatic for modern boardgames and will never turn down the opportunity to share my passion with folks who disregard them as childish or boring.

If you're still reading at this point, make sure to catch me anchoring our weekend newscasts at 5:30, 9 and 10 or reporting from your neighborhood Monday through Wednesday.

You better believe my loving and supportive family is watching everyday through our Tucson News Now livestream.