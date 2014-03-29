Six in a row for Suns

PHOENIX (AP) - Goran Dragic scored 32 points in 32 minutes and the Phoenix Suns routed the New York Knicks 112-88 on Friday night for the their season-high sixth victory in a row.

Eric Bledsoe added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Markieff Morris scored 16 and Miles Plumlee had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns, who led by 22 at halftime and 32 in the third quarter .

Carmelo Anthony scored 21, seven below his season average, and Amare Stoudemire 19 for the Knicks, blown out for the second time in three games on their five-game western trip.

Phoenix pulled a game ahead of idle Dallas for the eighth and final playoff berth in the West. The Knicks fell two games behind Atlanta for the eighth spot in the East.

