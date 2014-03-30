Dbacks domestic home opener

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks played their "home" opener 7,800 miles away from Phoenix.

After two losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Australia, the Diamondbacks truly open at home Monday to face San Francisco in the Giants' season opener.

The Giants will send left-hander Madison Bumgarner, an All-Star last season, to the mound in his first opening day start, while Arizona goes with right-hander Brandon McCarthy.

The four-game series features two teams that will try to unseat the favored Dodgers in the NL West.

San Francisco won the division title two years ago.

Arizona has been hit by significant injuries to its top starting pitcher, Patrick Corbin, and its setup man in the bullpen, David Hernandez.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.