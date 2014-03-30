Montgomery mulling his future

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - California coach Mike Montgomery is scheduled to meet with athletic director Sandy Barbour on Monday to let her know whether he plans to retire.

Barbour, attending the NCAA women's basketball Stanford Regional, confirmed Sunday they would meet in Berkeley to discuss the future.

The Golden Bears lost Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the NIT, 67-65 to SMU, to finish the season 21-14.

The 67-year-old Montgomery, who coached Stanford for 18 years then two disappointing seasons as head coach of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, has a 677-317 overall record in 32 years in college.

At Stanford, Montgomery reached 12 NCAA tournaments with 10 straight second-round appearances and a trip to the 1998 Final Four. Montgomery is 130-73 in six seasons at Cal.

ESPN first reported Montgomery's pending decision.

