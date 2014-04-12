A Dbacks dud

PHOENIX (AP) - Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up two hits in seven dominant innings, Adrian Gonzalez drove in five runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 on Friday night.

Ryu (2-1) struck out eight and walked one, retiring 18 of his last 19 batters. The only hits off the South Korean left-hander were a pair of singles by Miguel Montero.

Gonzalez hit a two-run homer off Brandon McCarthy (0-2) in the first, doubled in two more in the third and had an RBI single in the eighth. The Dodgers' Hanley Ramirez was 3 for 4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored three times.

It was the Dodgers' first visit to Chase Field since clinching the NL West title there last September, when they angered the Diamondbacks by celebrating in the ballpark's swimming pool.

