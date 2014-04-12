Arizona Spring Game recap

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

TUCSON, Ariz. – The offensive unit prevailed over the defense in Saturday's annual Arizona football spring game at Arizona Stadium. A crowd of 7,100 took in the 2014 version of the Wildcat football team in head coach Rich Rodriguez's third spring at the helm of the program.

Redshirt senior Terris Jones-Grigsby was UA's top running back with six carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Abraham Mendivil was the leading receiver with four catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt sophomores Cayleb Jones and DaVonte' Neal and redshirt junior Johnny Jackson also pitched in with receiving touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman Anu Solomon led the quarterbacks in passing yards with 74 and two touchdowns while redshirt sophomore Connor Brewer completed 8-of-12 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, junior cornerback Patrick Glover led the squad with seven tackles and two passes broken up. Redshirt sophomore Zach Streuling had the lone interception on the day. Redshirt freshman Jarvis McCall Jr., redshirt senior Blake Brady and redshirt senior Dan Pettinato also chipped in with passes broken up.

