Can't dodge the sweep

PHOENIX (AP) - Adrian Gonzalez homered for the fourth consecutive game and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-6 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Gonzalez's three-run shot off Trevor Cahill (0-4) in the third inning gave him 10 RBIs in the series. He has 27 career home runs and 87 RBIs against the Diamondbacks, most among active players.

Matt Kemp and Juan Uribe also homered for the Dodgers. Dan Haren (2-0) allowed three runs in 5 2-3 innings to get the victory.

Mark Trumbo hit a three-run home run and Eric Chavez had a solo shot for the Diamondbacks.

Dee Gordon stole a career-best four bases, the most by a Dodger in a game since Rafael Furcal did it against Arizona in 2007.

Cahill failed to make it through the fifth inning for the third time in his four starts.

