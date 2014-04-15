Playoff push popped

PHOENIX (AP) - Zach Randolph scored 32 points and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched the final playoff berth in the Western Conference with a 97-91 victory over Phoenix that eliminated the Suns from postseason contention.

The Grizzlies scored the last six points of an intense fourth quarter.

Mike Conley sank a 3-pointer to put Memphis ahead for good 93-91 with 1:08 to play. Goran Dragic threw the ball away on the Suns' next possession and Randolph scored inside to make it 95-91 with 47.1 seconds left.

Mike Miller added 21 points, Marc Gasol 17 and Conley 13 for the Grizzlies, in the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Markieff Morris had 21 points, and Channing Frye and Dragic 14 apiece for Phoenix.

Memphis swept the season series from the Suns 4-0.

