Snakes slide continues

PHOENIX (AP) - Lucas Duda had four hits and two RBIs, Zack Wheeler pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 on Monday night

David Wright added two RBIs and the Mets had 13 hits to open a three-game series in the desert they hope won't be too costly.

Juan Lagares left in the seventh inning with a strained right hamstring after legging out a grounder. Curtis Granderson went out in the sixth with rib and forearm injuries he sustained in a collision with the wall in the first, though X-rays were negative.

Wheeler (1-2) worked around traffic to end a five-start winless streak and Carlos Torres got the final eight outs for his first career save.

Miguel Montero had three RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who lost their sixth straight at Chase Field after Josh Collmenter (0-1) gave up three runs the first three innings.

