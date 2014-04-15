City of Tucson celebrates National Telecommunications Week

The City of Tucson will honor their Public Safety Dispatchers, 911 Operators, and Police Service Operators during National Telecommunications Week.

National Telecommunications Week is set for April 13 to April 19.

The week is to dedicate to public safety telecommunicators who aid in providing 911 emergency assistance to citizens everywhere.

Introduced to Congress in 1991, by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International National Public Safety Communications Week is held during the second week of April each year.

The term "911" is often associated with rapid emergency response.

In Tucson and throughout this region, these individuals are indeed the "FIRST" first-responders to citizens in distress.

Annually, the Police Communications Division handles over 500,000 calls for service.

