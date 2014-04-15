City of Tucson celebrates National Telecommunications Week - Tucson News Now

City of Tucson celebrates National Telecommunications Week

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The City of Tucson will honor their Public Safety Dispatchers, 911 Operators, and Police Service Operators during National Telecommunications Week.

National Telecommunications Week is set for April 13 to April 19.

The week is to dedicate to public safety telecommunicators who aid in providing 911 emergency assistance to citizens everywhere.

Introduced to Congress in 1991, by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International National Public Safety Communications Week is held during the second week of April each year.

The term "911" is often associated with rapid emergency response.

In Tucson and throughout this region, these individuals are indeed the "FIRST" first-responders to citizens in distress.

Annually, the Police Communications Division handles over 500,000 calls for service. 

Copyright Tucson News Now. All rights reserved. 

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:58:58 GMT
    As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

  • ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:32:54 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

  • Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:05:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly