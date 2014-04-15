Sierra Vista appoints new superintendent - Tucson News Now

Sierra Vista appoints new superintendent

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board approved a 3-2 vote to have Kriss Hagerl hold the position of Superintendent for the Sierra Vista Unified School District.

Hagerl is a longtime resident of Sierra Vista and a graduate of Buena High School in the class of 1978. She has been an employee of the district for 25 years, teaching math and business education.

"I am so grateful for the confidence the public and the board has placed me," said Hagrel.

The Governing Board began this process after the previous Superintendent, Brett Agenbroad, retired from the school district and took a superintendent position in Alaska. 

