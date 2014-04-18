Phelps comeback begins in AZ

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Michael Phelps is entered in three events at his first swimming meet since he retired after the 2012 London Olympics.

The 22-time Olympic medalist is set to swim the 50- and 100-meter freestyles and the 100 butterfly at the Arena Grand Prix in Mesa, Ariz., starting next Thursday. Entries were released Friday.

Phelps is the top seed in the 100 fly, where he owns the world and American records. He is seeded eighth in the 100 free, which features a loaded field including Olympians Anthony Ervin and Nathan Adrian, along with Yannick Agnel of France, who trains with Phelps in Baltimore, Md.

Phelps is seeded 28th in the 50 free. The 28-year-old swimmer is planning to compete in fewer and shorter events in his comeback than he did while winning a record 18 Olympic gold medals during the height of his career.

