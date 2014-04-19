Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Some people truly believe people that Madison Square Garden is the biggest stage for basketball at any level. Most recently the team that calls the Garden home has had very little success, under the brightest lights. Is Steve Kerr the man to turn things around in New York?

It certianly appears that way to George Willis. Sources told Willis Kerr "absolutely expects" to be offered the Knicks job with Woodson on the way out sometime in the next week. It's also believed that if and when Kerr is offered the job, he is going to take it.

Kerr has already started making arrangements with his current emplyer TNT sports to make a move when the offer is made. Here is the link to Willis' full report on Kerr's future. http://nypost.com/2014/04/18/source-steve-kerr-absolutely-expects-offer-to-be-new-knicks-coach/

