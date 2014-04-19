Dodgers sting snakes again

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Andre Ethier hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from an early four-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-6 on Saturday.
Dan Haren (3-0) was charged with five runs - two earned - and seven hits over 7 1-3 innings. The right-hander struck out five in his fourth start of the season, six days after his 8-6 victory over the Diamondbacks at Phoenix.
Haren departed with an 8-4 lead and was replaced by Brian Wilson, who gave up a two-run double by Martin Prado before retiring Chris Owings on a grounder with runners at the corners to end the eighth. Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.
Mike Bolsinger (0-1) made his first major league start and was charged with seven runs - six earned- and seven hits in four-plus innings. He struck out five of the first 11 batters he faced.
