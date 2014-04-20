Same old story with LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer and threw out a runner at second base, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 Sunday.
Puig flipped his bat after connecting to cap a four-run sixth inning. His second homer of the season came after a two-out intentional walk to Adrian Gonzalez.
Dodgers starter Josh Beckett pitched five innings of one-hit ball, striking out seven and walking two.
Jamey Wright (1-0) got three outs for his 93rd career victory, spread over 19 big league seasons and 10 different clubs.
The Dodgers won on manager Don Mattingly's 53rd birthday.
Josh Collmenter (0-2) gave up Puig's homer.
