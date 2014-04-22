Tigers new shotcaller

Tucson, AZ. (April 21, 2014) – Marana High School, in the Marana Unified School District, announces the selection of Kevin Corner as head basketball coach.

At the next regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, April 24, 2014, the Marana Unified School District Governing Board will take action to hire Kevin Corner as head basketball coach at Marana High School.

Marana High School invites parents, students and community members to meet Coach Corner at a Meet and Greet on April 28, 2014 at 6:00 pm in the Marana High School library, 12000 W. Emigh Road, Tucson, AZ 85743. Get directions.

Kevin Corner has seventeen years of experience including coaching, teaching, counseling, and school administration. Mr. Corner is currently a school counselor at Marana High School. Prior to joining Marana High School in 2012, he served as a principal and assistant principal for six years in Amphitheater Public Schools. In addition, Mr. Corner has coached varsity football & track, and taught psychology and chemistry at Mountain View High School in the Marana district.

Kevin Corner is a 1992 graduate of the Marana Unified School District where he was a standout scholar and athlete. He is listed on the Arizona Daily Star's Top Ten Football Players in the history of Mountain View High School. Kevin Corner was MVP of the 1990-1991 basketball team and was a 4-A State Champion in the shot put. He went on to attend Utah State University on a football scholarship and was part of the 1993 Las Vegas Bowl, Big West Championship team. Corner graduated Utah State University in 1996, and returned to Tucson becoming the first graduate of Mountain View High School to teach at the school. In 2001, he was selected as an Arizona Teacher of the Year Ambassador of Excellence, and was a recipient of the prestigious Milken Family Foundation National Educator Award.

Coach Corner has a Master of Arts in Counseling from Northern Arizona University. He is currently completing his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Arizona.

Coach Corner states, "The Marana School District provided me with a powerful foundation for success in life. I am thrilled to teach the next generation of student athletes the values of hard work, commitment, relentless effort, and teamwork towards a common goal. The values that I learned from athletics are the fabric of my life. These deeply instilled values are the direct and indirect result of quality coaches who expected me to be my best self, pushed me to go farther than I thought possible, dared me to risk being great, and believed in me even when I doubted myself. I am beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make that kind of difference in a young person's life and pay forward the gift of a quality coach."

"We are very excited to welcome Coach Corner as our Head Basketball Coach at Marana High School," states Dr. Allison Murphy, Marana High School principal. "His vision for our basketball program and student athletes will lead to success both on and off the court. Coach Corner is a product of our district, a staff member in our district, and a parent of a child in MUSD. These roles allow Coach Corner to deeply understand the vision for Marana High School - Caring Interactions and Effective Practices. Coach Corner models this vision in all areas of his life."

Mrs. Montiel-Turner, MHS athletic director, says "Coach Corner was the perfect candidate who aligns with the Tiger Pride Athletics vision of Culture, Commitment, and Competitiveness. His knowledge and expertise in athletics and multiple sports will provide our students with a quality program. I want to thank the selection committee that was comprised of student athletes and staff for their contributions in making the right choice for the men's basketball program."

Copyright 2014 Marana High School Athletics All Rights Reserved