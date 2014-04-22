Tucson ties in Boston Marathon

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - There were at least 59 participants from Southern Arizona that finished this year's Boston Marathon. From all walks of life and from all the divisions here were some of the notable runners, although anyone who finishes this race is extremely notable

Abdi Abdirahman – UA/ PCC…. Finished 16th overall.

Craig Curly – PCC – finished 88th overall.

Tedy Bruschi – UA Football/Former New England Patriot.

Shirley Reilly – UA – Finished 7th in women's division of the wheelchair race. (37th overall)

Jessica Kensky – UA Grad, not listed from Tucson – Finished first in the female handcycle. Lost her leg in the 2013 bombing.

