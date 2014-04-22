Tucson ties in Boston Marathon

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - There were at least 59 participants from Southern Arizona that finished this year's Boston Marathon. From all walks of life and from all the divisions here were some of the notable runners, although anyone who finishes this race is extremely notable
Abdi Abdirahman – UA/ PCC…. Finished 16th overall.
Craig Curly – PCC – finished 88th overall.
Tedy Bruschi – UA Football/Former New England Patriot.
Shirley Reilly – UA – Finished 7th in women's division of the wheelchair race. (37th overall)
Jessica Kensky – UA Grad, not listed from Tucson – Finished first in the female handcycle. Lost her leg in the 2013 bombing.
Click on the video tab as KOLD Sports Anchor Dave Cooney has the highlights from the Monday's race and the local ties involved.
Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.