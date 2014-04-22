Shutdown in Chitown

CHICAGO (AP) - Travis Wood hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs to back his nine-strikeout performance on the mound, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.



Wood (1-2) gave up a run and six hits over seven innings. His four RBIs and nine strikeouts matched career highs.



Bronson Arroyo (1-2) allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 1-3 innings for Arizona. The Diamondbacks have lost nine of 10 games and have the worst record in the majors (5-17).



Welington Castillo hit a two-out bloop single to right field to score Starlin Castro from second for a 1-0 lead in the second inning.



Ryan Kalish followed Castillo's RBI single with a single of his own to extend the inning. Bronson Arroyo fell behind in the count 1-0 before Wood hit a hanging slider for a three-run shot into the left field bleachers. It was Wood's seventh career home run.



