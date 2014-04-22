Next level Cougars

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - On Monday 20 Sahuaro student athletes from 5 different sports signed their LOI's as they will take their game to the next level. The headliner of the group was Alex Verdugo who not only signed his letter of intention to play baseball for Arizona State, but he is leaving the option open to opt out and pursue his dream to play in the big leagues.
Click on the video link above to hear their story. Below is the list of each student athlete and where they are headed
Soccer
Jasmine Simmons University of Arizona
Beanna Parkinson Dixie State
Alex Rojo Pima Community College
James McWilliams Pima Community College
Softball
Amy Bergeson New Mexico State University
Brooklyn Misenheimer University of North Texas
Amanda Nicholas University of Nevada – Reno
Gina Snyder Purdue University
Hannah Gradillas University of St Mary
Baylee Beardshear University of Montana – Great Falls
Baseball
Vinnie Tarantola Pima Community College
Jake Northrup Pima Community College
Justin Hammergren Pima Community College
Alex Verdugo Arizona State University
Winston Welch New Mexico Militiary Institute
Hunter Green South Mountain Community College
Football
Cole Sterns Northern Arizona University
Michael Brewer Pima Community College
Jerry Ruiz Pima Community College
Golf
Rachel Blount Pima Girls Golf
