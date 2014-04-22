Next level Cougars

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - On Monday 20 Sahuaro student athletes from 5 different sports signed their LOI's as they will take their game to the next level. The headliner of the group was Alex Verdugo who not only signed his letter of intention to play baseball for Arizona State, but he is leaving the option open to opt out and pursue his dream to play in the big leagues.

Click on the video link above to hear their story. Below is the list of each student athlete and where they are headed

Soccer

Jasmine Simmons University of Arizona

Beanna Parkinson Dixie State

Alex Rojo Pima Community College

James McWilliams Pima Community College

Softball

Amy Bergeson New Mexico State University

Brooklyn Misenheimer University of North Texas

Amanda Nicholas University of Nevada – Reno

Gina Snyder Purdue University

Hannah Gradillas University of St Mary

Baylee Beardshear University of Montana – Great Falls

Baseball

Vinnie Tarantola Pima Community College

Jake Northrup Pima Community College

Justin Hammergren Pima Community College

Alex Verdugo Arizona State University

Winston Welch New Mexico Militiary Institute

Hunter Green South Mountain Community College

Football

Cole Sterns Northern Arizona University

Michael Brewer Pima Community College

Jerry Ruiz Pima Community College

Golf

Rachel Blount Pima Girls Golf

