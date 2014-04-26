Rich Rod will tee off with celebs

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

TUCSON, AZ – University of Arizona football head coach Rich Rodriguez will play in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl Challenge, a celebrity golf event, with Arizona alum Jack Wagner, famous for his roles on "General Hospital" and "Melrose Place" and his sixth full-length album, "On The Porch".

The nation's premier head coach and celebrity golf event will be held April 27-29 at the Reynolds Plantation resort on Lake Oconee outside Atlanta. Over the past seven years, the Chick-fil-A Bowl Challenge has provided $4.03 million in scholarship and charitable contributions.

"This event is really a celebration of college football, with National Coaches of the Year, Heisman Trophy winners and celebrity alumni, all representing their universities in a competition for scholarship money for their schools," said Gary Stokan, president and CEO of the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

Rodriguez just finished his third set of spring practices with the Arizona football program and 2014 will mark his third season as the Wildcats' head coach. Entering the 2014 season, Rodriguez carries a career record of 136-94-2 in 20 seasons and a 16-10 showing with the Wildcats. In Rodriguez's second season in 2013, the Wildcats against posted an 8-5 record with a bowl victory over the Boston College Eagles in the AdvoCare V100 Bowl in Shreveport, La. Arizona also knocked off a top-10 ranked team for the second-straight season with a 42-16 win over No. 5 Oregon on Nov. 23.

Wagner earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Arizona in 1983. As a golfer, Wagner has emerged victorious in six club championships at his home course in Los Angeles, The BelAir Country Club. In 1990, partnered with John Cook, he won the Pebble Beach AT&T ProAm event. He is a two-time winner of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship which takes place each July in Lake Tahoe and is broadcasted live on NBC.

A 12-team field of NCAA head coaches and celebrity alumni will compete in a two-man scramble format over 18 holes, vying for a first-place prize of $125,000 in scholarship funds. All participating teams will receive a portion of the $520,000 total scholarship purse.

Over the three-day event, several tournament rounds will be played in addition to the televised round of coaches and celebrities. The field of competitors for the featured round is scheduled to include three former winning teams including Paul Johnson and Jon Barry of Georgia Tech (2011, 2012), Steve Spurrier and Sterling Sharpe from South Carolina (2008, 2009), and Virginia Tech's Frank Beamer (2007).

The tournament is being taped by ESPN for broadcast in August and December. Specific air dates will be announced this summer. For more information on the event, visit Chick-fil-ABowlChallenge.com.