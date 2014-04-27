Bullpen blunder

PHOENIX (AP) - Pinch hitter Cody Asche hit a two-run double in Philadelphia's four-run eighth inning and the Phillies rallied after a shaky start by Cliff Lee to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Saturday night.

The Phillies fell behind 5-0 in the first three innings as Lee struggled.

Philadelphia rallied by scoring two runs off Bronson Arroyo in the seventh and four more in the eighth against Joe Thatcher and Trevor Cahill (1-5).

Jeff Manship (1-0) allowed a hit and two walks in an inning and Jonathan Papelbon got an assist from a replay in the ninth to earn seventh save.

Cody Ross had three RBIs and two hits for Arizona, which has lost nine of 10 at home.

