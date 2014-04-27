Is Kerr getting closer? - Tucson News Now

Is Kerr getting closer?

NEW YORK (AP) - Steve Kerr says he spoke with Phil Jackson twice over the weekend and that they will continue discussing his potential of becoming coach of the New York Knicks.

Kerr says he had dinner with Jackson, his former coach and the new Knicks team president, on Friday night and they talked again Saturday. Kerr is in New York to work Sunday night's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors for TNT.

He has been mentioned as a candidate for the job since Jackson was hired in March, and Jackson said last week he hoped to speak with Kerr soon to gauge his interest.

Kerr says he has wanted to coach for a few years and would be "crazy" not to look at this option.

