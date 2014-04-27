Iguodala: "I feel bad for everyone in NBA"

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry made a career playoff-high seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Los Angeles 118-97 on Sunday to even a first-round series that has been pulled into a race-related scandal involving the Clippers' owner.

Clippers players made a silent protest against Donald Sterling by shedding their warm-up jerseys and going through pregame routine with their red shirts on inside out. They also wore black bands on their wrists or arms and black socks in a show of solidarity.

Curry and the Warriors made another kind of statement.

The All-Star guard made his first five 3s to give Golden State a 20-point lead in the first quarter that held up most of the way. Curry shot 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)