Stensby swinging big

Tucson, AZ – Pima Community College catcher Danielle Stensby (Buena HS) was named ACCAC conference Division I Player of the Week on Monday for the week of Apr. 21-27.
Stensby, a sophomore, went 8 for 13 (.615) as the Aztecs were 1-3 for the week. She hit a home run in Pima's 5-2 loss against Eastern Arizona College and had multiple hits in three of the four games this week. She scored three runs, had two RBIs and one double.
The Aztecs will play at GateWay Community College on Tuesday and close out the regular season on Saturday when they host Chandler-Gilbert Community College at the West Campus.
