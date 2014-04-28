Wilson's World

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

TUCSON – For the second time this season, Arizona softball junior first baseman Hallie Wilson was named Pac-12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Wilson (Santa Ana, Calif.) hit five home runs and batted .533, helping Arizona to a perfect 5-0 record on the week, including taking both games of a doubleheader against New Mexico State and a three-game sweep of Utah. The junior had two multi-homer games, posting a 1.600 slugging percentage and drew four walks, helping her accumulate a .600 on-base percentage. Wilson, the Pac-12 leader in runs scored, crossed the plate 11 times as the Arizona offense put up 52 runs in the five games. She drove in nine runs and doubled once on the week.

On the season, Wilson is hitting .421 with 12 home runs and 51 runs batted in.

This marks the third week that an Arizona player has been named the conference Player of the Week. Wilson received the honor in week 5, while Kelsey Rodriguez was cited in week 4.

It is Wilson's second career honor and Arizona's 140th all-time for Arizona, the most in the conference.

The Wildcats return to action on Friday when they begin a three-game series at Washington. The Cats and Huskies begin the series Friday at 7:00 p.m. PDT on the Pac-12 Network.