Petty trades wheels for charity

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) He made a name for himself racing 4 wheels, but now he cruises with only as the finish line has extended from ocean to ocean. Petty has formed a group of around 200 motorcycle riders that cruise the country raising money for children with serious illness.
Officials of the 20th annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America have identified the 17 scheduled refueling/food stops along next week's 2,700-mile route. The ride begins Saturday, May 3, from the Hilton Carlsbad Oceanfront Resort in southern California. It follows a west-to-east path along the lower part of the country, ending in the afternoon on Saturday, May 10, at the Hilton Daytona Beach Resort in Florida.The latest stop for the Petty charity ride was right here in Tucson at the El Conquistador Resort. For more info on the Kyle Petty charity ride click on this link http://www.kylepettycharityride.com/
