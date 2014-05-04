McCarthy ends drought

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Brandon McCarthy threw seven superb innings and Alfredo Marte drove in two runs as Arizona Diamondbacks survived a ninth-inning rally for a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

The Diamondbacks handed San Diego its fourth straight loss as the major-leagues' worst offensive team avoided its third shutout in four game with three runs in the ninth.

McCarthy (1-5), who tied his career high with his fifth straight loss in his last start, gave up three hits, including two doubles to Seth Smith, and allowed just one runner to reach third base. He struck out six and walked one.

The Diamondbacks, who came into the game with the majors' highest ERA at 5.03, had their scoreless innings string snapped at 24 innings when J.J. Putz allowed a one-out single to Smith and an RBI double to Yasmani Grandal.

Addison Reed then surrendered Jedd Gyroko's two-run homer.

