Furyk falls short

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - More than two years after going through brain surgery, J.B. Holmes is a winner again on the PGA Tour.

Holmes rolled in a 3-foot bogey putt on the final hole at Quail Hollow for a 1-under 71 and a one-shot victory over Jim Furyk in the Wells Fargo Championship. Furyk had finished his Sunday-best 65 some two hours earlier.

It was a remarkable turnaround for Holmes, who won for the third time in his career. He had brain surgery twice in 2011. He hurt his elbow trying to return too quickly, and had surgery on that only after being sidelined with a broken ankle.

The victory gets him into The Players Championship next week, and the PGA Championship in his home state of Kentucky in August.

