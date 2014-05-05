Robinson out... Stoudamire in? - Tucson News Now

Robinson out... Stoudamire in?

(AP) - Oregon State has fired Craig Robinson, the school announced on Monday.

Criag Robinon's stint at Oregon State was anything but ordinary. In the end, the Beavers just never improved, Eamonn Brennan writes.  

Robinson, the brother-in-law of President Barack Obama, had three years remaining on his contract. He was 94-105 in six seasons in Corvallis, making him the fourth-winningest coach in school history.

The Beavers, however, failed to make the NCAA tournament or even the NIT in his tenure.

"I want to thank Coach Robinson and his family for their contributions to Oregon State University," said athletic director Bob De Carolis in a statement released by the school. "This was a difficult decision, but after further evaluation, I believe it is in the best interests of our student-athletes, our basketball program and our University."

Robinson will receive a buyout of $4 million -- or 10 times Obama's salary of $400,000.

